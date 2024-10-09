As Threats Against School Safety Increase, Administrators And Teachers Look For Solutions

The first few months of the 2024 school year have seen a dramatic uptick in both real and hoax threats of school violence, estimated to be in the thousands according to a recent Wall Street Journal article. As these types of situations become more common, they have raised significant concern among parents, students, and faculty. School leaders are often left to sort out real, credible threats from the hoax threats spread through social media like Snapchat and TikTok. To manage these myriad potential threats, a clear, consistent, rational, and well-structured system for handling threats is vitally important in a school system. Below are some key checklist items to consider when a crisis situation of this nature occurs.

Preparedness for Real and Illegitimate Threats

Having a school safety communication and emergency media plan is a must. The primary objective for media use by the school should be to inform the public of all relevant information in the event of a school emergency. Ideally, assign a permanent school spokesperson for crisis purposes and avoid student interviews pending a crisis resolution so that the school may focus on implementing its emergency plan when needed. Also, utilize a parent alert system that contacts parents directly. In some states, including the Adams and Reese footprint, there are statutes that require schools to report threats of any kind to parents, no matter how credible. It is important to utilize your communication alert system, policies, and media plans properly.

Administrators and other officials should also use current state laws and policies to the best of your ability to curb potential threats. Many states have specific laws that ban cyber bullying in schools and require schools to have policies related to the same. Frequently, less credible threats are via social media but involve very serious verbiage. These laws and policies may provide the schools a way to investigate the potential threat before it becomes a real threat.

Initial Response to Impending Threat

Having clear policies and procedures in place will ensure that all parties know how to respond in a crisis situation. Once alerted of a threat, the immediate next steps are crucial to ensure safety of students and staff on the school premise. Each threat must be thoroughly reviewed to determine credibility.

Assist any nearby students to safe location

Notify local authorities

Initiate school's lockdown procedure

Make contact with school's crisis management team

Shelter in place until authorities arrive

Notify parents and guardians once school premises are secure

Threat Assessment

Once it has been determined that the immediate threat is no longer present, an investigation should be completed. It must also be considered if the school's current safety protocols were effective. However, all threats should be assessed in a timely manner and decisions regarding how they are handled must be done quickly.

Threat Investigation

School safety assessment

Post Threat Protocols

After a school threat has been eliminated, the next steps for those involved will be essential. It is likely that all involved will need counseling services or other mental health services.

Provide students and staff with counseling

Debrief with necessary parties regarding school protocols

Review policy and procedures to determine if changes are needed

Review and provide training for those involved in threat

It is imperative that schools remain vigilant at even the mention of a potential school threat. School shootings and other forms of school violence are not just a school's problem or a law enforcement problem; they impact schools, families, and surrounding communities. Having a school crisis plan will not stop the threat of school violence but it will ensure that everyone will be able to respond swiftly and appropriately based on the crisis situation at hand.

