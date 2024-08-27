I am thrilled to announce that my new book, co-written with my colleague Tom Rawlings, is available for pre-order! We believe that building a strong child safety culture shouldn't be overwhelming. We've created timelines, checklists, and suggestions to help youth serving organizations adapt best practices to their individual and unique cultures. Check it out at Amazon or other booksellers today.

