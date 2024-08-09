Going Retro With One-Room Schoolhouses

A new trend that I had missed is the rise in "microschools," or schools with one teacher and fewer than 30 students. Essentially, these independent schools are returning to the model of one-room schoolhouses. Florida and Utah recently eased government restrictions, such as zoning rules, that have hampered the establishment of microschools.

I haven't found any data about the effectiveness of microschools, as the research doesn't seem to distinguish between the various models of home-schooling or small independent schools. There is little doubt, however, that more parents are exploring home-schooling options, including hybrid programs or microschools that rely on trained teachers rather than parent instruction. Expect to see more interest from other states, and more controversy about the programs, as well as increased review of how well the programs work.

Microschool is a broad term, but these schools typically enroll fewer than 30 students and are often led by one teacher. They can essentially pop up anywhere, like an office building or housing development, and can be run by entities varying from small businesses to co-ops to private schools. Florida's policy change appears small; it allows private schools to use existing space at places like movie theaters and churches without having to go through local governments for approval. www.politico.com/...

