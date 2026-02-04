Coffee Break Compliance Broadcast Series | Episode Twelve: Managing Antitrust Risks In An Inflationary Environment (Video)

A GLOBAL BROADCAST SERIES PRESENTED BY DECHERT

Dechert invites compliance professionals and in-house counsel to join us for a short break, over a coffee or lunch, to consider the emerging compliance trends in a post-pandemic world.



As businesses globally are grappling with the complexities of a changing work environment and varying country safety requirements, our lawyers from around the world reflect on how these issues require companies to renew focus on compliance. This broadcast series will provide insight on several issues, such as actively considering Diversity and Inclusion within an effective compliance program, complying with cross-border tax and data transfer regulations, and handling internal and government investigations, including those relating to whistleblowers, tax evasion and employment issues.



Episode Twelve: Managing Antitrust Risks in an Inflationary Environment

In this episode of the Coffee Break Compliance, our litigation attorneys address the antitrust risks that companies need to manage in the current environment of supply disruption and widespread cost inflation. This issue is especially topical, given that businesses globally are grappling with the complexities of a changing post-pandemic economy and rapidly evolving laws and regulation.

