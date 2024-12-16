What We're Watching Today: December 11, 2024

What We're Watching Todayis 1,042 words and a 7-minute read.

Global

WHO's Tedros optimistic about completing pandemic treaty by 2025

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief expressed confidence that a pandemic agreement could be finalized by May 2025, despite uncertainties about US support.

Our Take: There has been sustained international commitment to addressing critical gaps exposed during the COVID-19 pandemic, including inequities in vaccine distribution and insufficient collaboration. However, the return of Donald Trump to the US presidency may complicate consensus, as his administration's past skepticism toward multilateral agreements raises questions about US engagement. This pandemic treaty's focus on equity and preparedness, including contentious issues like technology transfer and pathogen-sharing, highlights the global stakes in pandemic governance. While uncertainties over its support remain, its implementation could redefine international health cooperation at a time of increasing global health risks.

Europe

European governments weigh return of Syrian refugees

European countries including Germany, Austria, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and the UK announced a pause on asylum applications from Syria, and some politicians said countries should consider returning Syrians to their home country.

Our Take: European leaders see the fall of the Assad dictatorship in Syria and a potential end to the decade-old civil war as potentially providing a long-awaited balm for the region's refugee crisis, which has posed domestic political problems throughout the bloc. Syrians have long made up the largest single share of refugees flowing into the EU, with most going to Germany, and the crisis made region-wide political ripples, including the rise of formerly fringe nationalist political parties, strained host country finances, and raised concerns about criminal and terrorist risks. However, it is far from clear that the post-Assad regime will be safe enough for refugees to return to: the patchwork assemblage of rebel groups who precipitated Assad's ouster are struggling to assert internal control, and only time will tell if they manage to cobble together a government or sink into a new inter-rebel war.

Middle East

Israel decimates Syrian military capabilities in post-Assad chaos

Israel reported that more than 350 airstrikes across Syria had effectively "destroyed" the Syrian fleet and most of its strategic weapons stockpiles. Israel troops also moved to seize military posts in the country's south.

Our Take: Israel has capitalized on the regional chaos amid the fall of the Assad regime to hobble its regional enemy and potentially make new territorial gains for the first time since the Yom Kippur war. Israel has categorized the strikes and military incursions as strictly defensive and temporary, while Arab countries call it an illegal occupation, and observers worried that Israeli involvement could further destabilize the country as a patchwork of rebel groups try to assert internal control and restore civic order following their shock military success.

Asia-Pacific

Bangladesh and India hold talks to defuse escalating tensions

The foreign secretaries of Bangladesh and India met in Dhaka to address strained relations and rising tensions after ex-premier Sheikh Hasina fled to India, marking the first high-level Indian visit following her ouster.

Our Take: The talks in Dhaka come at a sensitive moment for Bangladesh-India relations, marked by rising communal tensions and diplomatic strain. The exodus of Sheikh Hasina to India has fueled nationalist sentiment in Bangladesh, while incidents like the Agartala diplomatic mission attack have intensified public discontent on both sides. India's engagement with the interim government points to a strategic effort to maintain influence, but accusations of interference risk undermining trust. The outcome of these discussions will shape regional stability, with broader implications for South Asia's political and security dynamics.

Africa

Kenyan protesters call for action against femicide amid police crackdown

Hundreds of protesters in Nairobi denounced rising femicide cases, chanting "Stop femicide," but faced a violent police crackdown with teargas that left many injured.

Our Take: Public frustration against gender-based violence in Kenya has been heightened this year, shown by previous protests in January. With nearly 100 reported femicide cases in just three months, the crisis has exposed gaps in Kenya's justice system and societal protections for women. The violent response by police to peaceful demonstrations risks exacerbating public distrust and diverting focus from the urgent need for systemic reforms. As global scrutiny intensifies, Kenya's approach to gender violence will likely influence its standing as a newly elected member of the UN Human Rights Council.

Disruptive Technology

US imposes sanctions on Chinese company for involvement in potentially life-threatening ransomware attack

The United States sanctioned the Chinese firm Sichuan Silence Information Technology and its employee Guan Tianfeng for deploying dangerous software to over 80,000 firewalls globally in April 2020, potentially risking lives.

Our Take: The sanctions come four years after the 2020 attack, reflecting the complexity of attribution and the time required to build a robust legal and diplomatic case. The delay reflects challenges in addressing state-linked cyber threats effectively, especially when geopolitical stakes are high. China's routine denials of involvement in malicious cyber activity add further hurdles, as Beijing is likely to dismiss these allegations as politically motivated. Nonetheless, the Treasury Department's rollout of sanctions now underscores the urgency of international measures to enhance cybersecurity and deter state-sponsored cyber operations, while navigating ongoing US-China disputes over digital governance and accountability.

ESG

European Parliament group raising new objections to 2035 EV mandate

The European Parliament's center right European People's Party (EPP) is set to publish demands to weaken the EU's 2035 ban on CO2 emitting cars.

Our Take: The phase-out is a cornerstone of the EU's ambitious plan to curb carbon emissions. The EPP, the European Parliament's largest party, raised economic concerns about the bloc's plan to phase out combustion engines, as the continent loses automotive jobs to China and electric car sales lag behind expectations. EPP recommendations will include reversing the total 2035 ban and allowing combustion engine cars that run on alternative fuels, increasing the support for plug-in hybrids, and shielding beleaguered automakers from the impact of stricter car C02 limits coming into effect next year.

