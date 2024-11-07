ARTICLE
7 November 2024

The Fed May Have Actually Pulled Off A Soft Landing

Riveron

It's becoming more likely that the US Federal Reserve has managed an elusive soft landing, with overall inflation back near the Fed's long-term goal of 2% (from a peak of over 9%) without triggering a recession.

This appears against a backdrop of a steadily growing US economy, with:

  • inflation-adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) increasing at an annualized 2.8%, and
  • consumer spending, which accounts for 70% of economic output, increasing by 3.7%.

Barring unexpected shocks from the US election or other geopolitical events, we should expect to see another quarter-percentage point reduction in the benchmark interest rate at the Federal Open Market Committee meeting this Thursday. A moderate reduction in interest rates will further help to fuel steady growth in the US economy.

1540828a.jpg

