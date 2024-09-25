Ankura Monthly Economic Indicators Overview [September 2024]

The Federal Reserve announced a surprising 50-basis point rate cut at its September 18th meeting, marking the first reduction since 2020. The Fed cited progress in inflation and a shifting balance...

The Federal Reserve announced a surprising 50-basis point rate cut at its September 18th meeting, marking the first reduction since 2020. The Fed cited progress in inflation and a shifting balance of risks as factors influencing their decision. The Fed's move is expected to lower interest rates across the board, including mortgage rates, potentially providing relief to borrowers and stimulating the housing market.

