Bipartisan AGs To Disposable E-Cigarette Companies: You're Blowing Smoke

- A bipartisan group of ten AGs announced separate, coordinated efforts to take regulatory and enforcement action against companies allegedly importing, distributing, selling, and marketing flavored disposable e-cigarettes.
- The AGs actions include issuing warning letters and investigating retailers and wholesalers regarding alleged sales of illegally imported e-cigarettes, and suing e-cigarette manufacturers and distributors for the same.
- As previously reported, state AGs have recently taken other actions regarding flavored tobacco products, such as D.C.'s settlement with a company that allegedly facilitated the sale of Zyn flavored nicotine pouches.
