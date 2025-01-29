ARTICLE
29 January 2025

Bipartisan AGs To Disposable E-Cigarette Companies: You're Blowing Smoke

CO
Cozen O'Connor

Contributor

Cozen O'Connor logo
Explore Firm Details
A bipartisan group of ten AGs announced separate, coordinated efforts to take regulatory and enforcement action...
United States Consumer Protection
Cozen O'Connor
  • A bipartisan group of ten AGs announced separate, coordinated efforts to take regulatory and enforcement action against companies allegedly importing, distributing, selling, and marketing flavored disposable e-cigarettes.
  • The AGs actions include issuing warning letters and investigating retailers and wholesalers regarding alleged sales of illegally imported e-cigarettes, and suing e-cigarette manufacturers and distributors for the same.
  • As previously reported, state AGs have recently taken other actions regarding flavored tobacco products, such as D.C.'s settlement with a company that allegedly facilitated the sale of Zyn flavored nicotine pouches.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Cozen O'Connor
Cozen O'Connor
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More