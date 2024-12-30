New FTC Rule Cracks Down On Hidden Fees

- The FTC has finalized a new rule aimed at ensuring greater transparency for consumers regarding mandatory fees, also called "junk fees," for live event tickets and short-term lodging.
- The Trade Regulation Rule on Unfair or Deceptive Fees targets unfair and deceptive pricing practices by requiring that businesses clearly and conspicuously disclose the total price inclusive of all mandatory fees and other allowable fees, such as shipping and handling, whenever they offer, display, or advertise any price of live-event tickets or short-term lodging.
- A bipartisan coalition of 19 AGs previously wrote a comment letter in support of the FTC's rule.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.