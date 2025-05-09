Citing CFPB Cutbacks, Pennsylvania Governor Is Beefing Up Consumer Protection Efforts

Ballard Spahr LLP—an Am Law 100 law firm with more than 750 lawyers in 18 U.S. offices—serves clients across industries in litigation, transactions, and regulatory compliance. A strategic legal partner to clients, Ballard goes beyond to deliver actionable, forward-thinking counsel and advocacy powered by deep industry experience and an understanding of each client’s specific business goals. Our culture is defined by an entrepreneurial spirit, collaborative environment, and top-down focus on service, efficiency, and results.

Citing cutbacks at the federal level, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has launched a new centralized consumer protection hotline, website and email address to make it easier for state residents to report allegations of scams and resolve financial and insurance issues.

Officials said the effort is part of the Shapiro Administration's initiative to fill a void left by weakened federal consumer protection. As evidence of that void, they cited the CFPB's actions to stop employees from working and alluded to other unspecified actions by the Trump Administration making it "clear that [the federal government] intends to leave this work to the states if it is going to happen at all."

"Now, as federal oversight and efforts to protect consumers — especially from the CFPB — decline, the Shapiro Administration is stepping up with new tools, expanded enforcement, and stronger coordination," they said, in announcing the new services.

"Here in Pennsylvania, we have some of the strongest consumer protection laws in the country," Shapiro said. "That means agencies like the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and the Department of Banking and Securities have the power to stand up for consumers when they get ripped off or scammed."

The Shapiro Administration said it is expanding Pennsylvania's use of the enforcement authority granted to states under the Dodd-Frank Act, allowing state regulators to enforce federal consumer protection laws when federal agencies fail to act. This includes:

Investigating allegations of predatory lending, student loan servicing issues, insurance fraud claims, and allegations of deceptive financial practices.

Coordinating enforcement and investigations among agencies.

Educating consumers through outreach and free public programming.

State residents may call 1-866-PACOMPLAINT, visit pa.gov/consumer, or email consumer@pa.gov to report financial, insurance, and consumer concerns.

