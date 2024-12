On October 16th, CiCi Van Tine and Zoë Martin co-authored an article for FinancialPlanning, that takes a deeper dive into prenuptial agreements, and what they protect

Founded in 1979, Davis Malm is a premier full-service, Boston-based business law firm that represents local, national and global businesses, institutions and individuals in a wide spectrum of industries. Clients rely on Davis Malm’s attorneys to efficiently deliver successful results through direct partner involvement, responsive client service, and creative and strategic problem solving. Its attorneys practice at the top level of the profession and possess the agility necessary to handle any issues that arise during the course of a matter. Davis Malm is a member of the International Lawyers Network, representing Massachusetts and northern New England. This membership enables the firm to offer high-quality, efficient services to clients doing business globally.

On October 16th, CiCi Van Tine and Zoë Martin co-authored an article for FinancialPlanning, that takes a deeper dive into prenuptial agreements, and what they protect in addition to wealth. Read more on FinancialPlanning (free subscription required).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.