ONE Connection | Mary Ellen Powers: A Career Of Fearless Leadership (Video)

Mary Ellen Powers reflects on her groundbreaking four-decade career at Jones Day, from becoming the first woman Firm Administrative Partner to leading major expansions across Europe and the Middle East. What lessons has she learned about leadership, client service, and advancing women in the legal profession?

Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,500 lawyers across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.

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Over a career spanning more than four decades, Mary Ellen Powers has embodied the qualities that define Jones Day: leadership, integrity, and an unwavering dedication to client service.

She joined the Firm in 1980, two days after graduating from law school. In the years that followed, she built a practice handling cross-border disputes and investigations in dozens of countries on six continents.

Mary Ellen's leadership contributions have been equally remarkable. In 1994, she became the first woman to serve as Firm Administrative Partner. In 2003, she was appointed Partner-in-Charge of the Washington Office, where she oversaw a major expansion of physical facilities and the development of new practice areas. Then, in 2011, she assumed the role of Regional Partner-in-Charge for Europe and the Middle East, leading a broad expansion across the region during a difficult economic climate that forced other firms to scale back. She also recently served as chair of the board of ALAS, the Firm's malpractice insurance provider.

She has played a key role in helping other women lawyers assume leadership posts, with women selected to serve as Partners-in-Charge in Paris, Frankfurt, Madrid, Munich, and Dubai. In recognition of her dedication to advancing women into leadership positions within the legal profession, she was honored with the Transformative Leadership Award by InsideCounsel in 2010. That same year, the National Law Journal recognized her as one of "Washington's Most Influential Women Lawyers."

This year, Mary Ellen is winding down toward her well-deserved retirement. To commemorate, she joined Kevyn Orr to reflect on her trailblazing career. In the video below, she shares lessons from decades of leadership, the "transformative experience" of being a lawyer, and her parting wisdom for the next generation. We hope you enjoy their discussion.

As Mary Ellen transitions toward this exciting new chapter, we express our deep gratitude for the indelible ways she has shaped our personal and professional lives. A remarkable lawyer, devoted mother, and cherished friend, she will be greatly missed.

Click here to view the video

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