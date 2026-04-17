Keys To Independence: CEO Kris Thompson On Housing & Hope At Calvary Women’s Services (Podcast)

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On this episode of Madam Policy, co-hosts Dee Martin and Caitlin Sickles sit down with Kris Thompson, CEO of Calvary Women’s Services, for a powerful conversation on what it truly takes to move women from crisis to independence. Together, they explore how permanent housing, job training, and holistic services are transforming lives—and why these solutions matter for policy, communities, and economic resilience. The discussion also highlights Calvary’s upcoming Hope Gala, a celebration of impact and possibility, where Dee Martin will be honored as this year’s Hope Award recipient.
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