Keys To Independence: CEO Kris Thompson On Housing & Hope At Calvary Women’s Services (Podcast)

Dee Martin and Caitlin Sickles speak with Kris Thompson, CEO of Calvary Women's Services, about the comprehensive approach to helping women transition from homelessness to independence ...

infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.

Article Insights

Bracewell are most popular: within Transport, Real Estate and Construction and Tax topic(s)

On this episode of Madam Policy, co-hosts Dee Martin and Caitlin Sickles sit down with Kris Thompson, CEO of Calvary Women’s Services, for a powerful conversation on what it truly takes to move women from crisis to independence. Together, they explore how permanent housing, job training, and holistic services are transforming lives—and why these solutions matter for policy, communities, and economic resilience. The discussion also highlights Calvary’s upcoming Hope Gala, a celebration of impact and possibility, where Dee Martin will be honored as this year’s Hope Award recipient.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.