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17 April 2026

Keys To Independence: CEO Kris Thompson On Housing & Hope At Calvary Women’s Services (Podcast)

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Dee Martin and Caitlin Sickles speak with Kris Thompson, CEO of Calvary Women's Services, about the comprehensive approach to helping women transition from homelessness to independence ...
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
E. Dee Martin and Caitlin Sickles
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On this episode of Madam Policy, co-hosts Dee Martin and Caitlin Sickles sit down with Kris Thompson, CEO of Calvary Women’s Services, for a powerful conversation on what it truly takes to move women from crisis to independence. Together, they explore how permanent housing, job training, and holistic services are transforming lives—and why these solutions matter for policy, communities, and economic resilience. The discussion also highlights Calvary’s upcoming Hope Gala, a celebration of impact and possibility, where Dee Martin will be honored as this year’s Hope Award recipient.

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E. Dee Martin
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Caitlin Sickles
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