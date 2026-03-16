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16 March 2026

MST Access | In The Spotlight - Omni Bridgeway Ltd (OBL.AX) Interview With Raymond Van Hulst (Video)

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Omni Bridgeway is the global leader in legal finance and risk management, including dispute and litigation finance from case inception to post-judgment enforcement and recovery. Listed on the ASX, Omni Bridgeway operates from 24 international locations.
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In this episode of In The Spotlight, John Meagher sits down with Raymond van Hulst, CEO of Omni Bridgeway (ASX:OBL) to discuss Omni Bridgeway's half-year FY26 results and the key drivers of the Company's performance.
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In this episode of In The Spotlight, John Meagher sits down with Raymond van Hulst, CEO of Omni Bridgeway (ASX:OBL) to discuss Omni Bridgeway's half-year FY26 results and the key drivers of the Company's performance.

Raymond discusses Omni Bridgeway's strong performance from completed investments during the period, highlighting the benefits of a diversified portfolio and attractive returns. He also shares insights for investors, covering capital management, cash conversion and the company's disciplined approach as it moves into the second half of FY26.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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