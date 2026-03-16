MST Access | In The Spotlight - Omni Bridgeway Ltd (OBL.AX) Interview With Raymond Van Hulst (Video)

In this episode of In The Spotlight, John Meagher sits down with Raymond van Hulst, CEO of Omni Bridgeway (ASX:OBL) to discuss Omni Bridgeway's half-year FY26 results and the key drivers of the Company's performance.

Raymond discusses Omni Bridgeway's strong performance from completed investments during the period, highlighting the benefits of a diversified portfolio and attractive returns. He also shares insights for investors, covering capital management, cash conversion and the company's disciplined approach as it moves into the second half of FY26.

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