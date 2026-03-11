Good In Practice | Episode 25: Leadership And Legacy: How Pro Bono Work Shapes Greenberg Traurig's Culture, Careers, And Client Relationships (Podcast)

In this special relaunch episode of the Good in Practice podcast, Caroline Heller, Chair of Greenberg Traurig's Global Pro Bono Program, sits down with GT CEO Brian Duffy to explore the heart and impact of pro bono work at the firm.

Together they discuss Greenberg Traurig's unique philosophy of giving back, emphasizing how pro bono service is not only an obligation but also a privilege and a core value that strengthens the firm's culture.

Brian shares personal stories from his early legal career, highlighting how pro bono matters accelerate associate development, build confidence, and offer transformative opportunities for client interaction and leadership.

The conversation addresses common concerns associates may have about taking on pro bono work—such as subject matter intimidation and balancing billable expectations—while reinforcing the firm's commitment to supporting approved pro bono matters.

Caroline and Brian also examine how collaborating on pro bono initiatives deepens professional relationships and makes teams stronger, more empathetic, and effective.

