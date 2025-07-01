Foley Pride Month Program: Generational Experiences Of LGBTQIA+ Attorneys

Continuing our celebration of Pride Month, Foley & Lardner presented an engaging discussion with four of our LGBTQ+ attorneys. Representing Gen X, Millennial, and Gen Z, the panelists highlighted how perspectives on identity, inclusion, and workplace culture have evolved across generations.

Third-year associate (and Millennial) Mike Holland, who moderated the discussion, asked the panelists to share one thing they noticed being an openly LGBTQ+ lawyer when they started their career, talk about a time they felt pressure to 'fit in' at work, and provide insights on both lingering barriers and moments of affirmative inclusion they've experienced.









Partner Eileen Ridley, who is on the cusp of Gen X and Boomer, said that in the late '80s and early '90s when she was starting her law practice, "there was a question of whether coming out would create a professional roadblock" and being LGBTQ+ was "not front and center when I introduced myself."

For partner John Litchfield, a self-described X-ennial, he said he was out on his resume when applying for jobs after law school but struggled with when and if he could bring his whole self to his professional relationships. "From the time I started as a summer associate Foley was very accepting, but it took some time to get my footing when navigating interactions with clients and others outside of the firm."

Gen Z second-year associate Maggi Driscoll described a moment of affirmative inclusion she experienced when Foley, at her suggestion, agreed to provide pro bono representation to an LGBTQ+ organization that was having issues with its landlord. When it comes to lingering barriers, she noted the recent uptick in roadblocks for the transgender community.





The program concluded with each of the panelists offering a concrete step we can take to continue to make strides in acceptance and equality within the legal profession. These included fostering engagement from allies of the LGBTQ+ community, showing up at local Pride Month events, and having conversations like this, especially with respect to transgender colleagues.

