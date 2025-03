Margaret Parnell Hogan, co-chair of Littler's Women's Leadership Initiative and shareholder, speaks with Anna Curry Gualano, principal and Littler Learning Group director. They discuss Anna's journey, the women who have inspired her along the way, and how she, in turn, inspires many at the firm.

