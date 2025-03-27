Women's History Month: Celebrating The WOmen Who Inspire Us - Whitney Clarke

Initially, Habelo Beauty was a side gig and passion project. But once Whitney Clarke saw the real impact of her product, she knew she had to invest in it—and herself—full-time.

Initially, Habelo Beauty was a side gig and passion project. But once Whitney Clarke saw the real impact of her product, she knew she had to invest in it—and herself—full-time. Habelo Beauty was born out of the pandemic, with a simple yet powerful mission: to provide an effective, science-led skincare regimen that visibly improves the health and beauty of your hands.

Like many, Whitney realized that constant handwashing was taking its toll. Determined to find a solution, she set out to create a product that not only moisturized but also repaired her hands. In the world of skincare, hands are often neglected, yet they endure so much. Whitney understood that when we take care of ourselves—our skin included—we feel more confident, capable, and empowered. This belief in self-care as a form of empowerment is at the heart of Habelo Beauty.

Beyond skincare, Habelo Beauty is committed to lifting up women. Through The Habelo Empowerment Project (T.H.E. Project), a portion of every sale supports nonprofits that advance women's access to job opportunities. By caring for your hands, you're also helping to create new possibilities for women everywhere.

Please take a moment to learn more about Whitney Clarke and Habelo Beauty—because when women invest in themselves, incredible things happen.

1. In three words, describe the essence of your business.

Elevated. Innovative. Effective.

2. What's one unexpected lesson entrepreneurship has taught you?

How much is possible today with the right technology, smart software, and strong partners—allowing you to launch and grow a lean business in ways that weren't possible before.

3. Was there a defining moment when you knew this business was your path? Tell us about it.

Habelo started as a side gig and passion project, something I created out of a personal need and curiosity. But the defining moment came when I saw the first real before-and-after photos from users. I was stunned. The visible transformation in their hands proved that the science behind our formulas wasn't just promising—it was delivering real, undeniable results. That's when I knew this wasn't just a project; it was a game-changer. The impact was too powerful to ignore, and I realized I had the opportunity to redefine hand care in a way that had never been done before.

4. What's a sacrifice you made that was harder than you expected? You can prepare for the risk, the uncertainty, and the workload of entrepreneurship—but what's harder to anticipate is how much you'll miss being part of a team. The structure, the resources, the ability to brainstorm and problem-solve with others—it's something I took for granted in my executive career. Stepping into entrepreneurship means carrying every decision alone, creating momentum from scratch, and building that support system in a whole new way. It's been one of the biggest adjustments, but also one of the most rewarding challenges.

5. If you could go back and give your younger self one piece of advice before starting this journey, what would it be?

Don't be afraid. Trust yourself. You're capable of big, bold, scary things—and you don't need permission or perfect timing to go after them. Start now.

6. What's something about your journey that most people don't see or realize?

Most people see the brand, the products, and the momentum—but what they don't see is the leap it took to get here. I left behind a successful, growing executive career—one that was stable, fulfilling, and on an upward trajectory—to take a chance on something completely unknown. Walking away from security to build something from scratch wasn't easy, but I knew deep down that Habelo was worth the risk. The belief in what I was creating had to be stronger than the fear of leaving what I had built.

7. What fuels you on the tough days?

The belief that I'm building something that truly matters. Seeing the real results, hearing from people who feel more confident because of Habelo, and knowing that I took a risk to create something meaningful—those are the things that keep me going, even on the hardest days. Also, coffee. Lots of coffee.

