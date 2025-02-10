ARTICLE
10 February 2025

Employers Should Involve Lawyers In The Audit Of DEI Programs So That The Attorney-Client Privilege Might Apply

SR
Shulman Rogers

Contributor

To follow up on our alert regarding President Trump's Executive Order on diversity, equity, and inclusion ("DEI") initiatives within the federal government, we recommend that employers who are reviewing their DEI programs consider involving their legal counsel so that the attorney-client privilege might apply.

While the attorney-client privilege does not protect facts from disclosure, it generally protects the communications of analysis and other legal advice from disclosure. Our Employment and Labor Law Group is here to help if you have questions regarding compliance with the Executive Order.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

