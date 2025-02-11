What Businesses Need To Know About President Trump's Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion-related Executive Orders

Key Takeaways:

The executive orders represent a significant change in federal policy on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives and will have broad impacts across many industries.

Companies and nonprofits have continuing obligations to comply with federal and state anti-discrimination and civil rights laws.

Companies and nonprofits should review their federal contracts and grants; review their DEI policies and practices; understand the potential risks under the executive orders; maintain thorough documentation; prepare to communicate with stakeholders; and consult legal counsel to navigate this complex legal landscape.

On his first two days in office, President Trump issued a handful of executive orders aimed at eliminating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs and policies within the federal government and encouraged the private sector to follow suit. Two of the executive orders that have gotten a lot of attention are "Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing," dated January 20, 2025, and "Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity," dated January 21, 2025. Both executive orders mark a significant shift in federal policy by arguing that DEI policies and practices undermine "traditional American values of hard work, excellence, and individual achievement" and emphasizing "merit-based" policies and practices for hiring and other opportunities. In this alert, we summarize the key provisions of these executive orders, its implications for businesses, and highlight a list of key takeaways that clients may find helpful.

Key Provisions:

There are several key provisions to these executive orders. At a high level, these executive orders:



1. Require Agencies to Identify Federal Contractors and Grantees Who Received DEI Funding: The January 20, 2025 order requires every agency, department, or commission head, in consultation with the Attorney General and the Directors of the Office of Management & Budget and Office of Personnel Management, to create a list of all federal contractors who have provided DEI training or DEI training materials and federal grantees who have received federal funding "to provide or advance DEI and environmental justice programs, services, or activities since January 20, 2021."



2. Eliminate DEI in Federal Grants and Contracts: The January 20, 2025 order directs each agency, department, or commission head, in consultation with the Attorney General and the Directors of the Office of Management & Budget and Office of Personnel Management to end all equity-related plans, actions, initiatives, programs, grants, and contracts. The January 21, 2025 order goes further and requires the head of each agency to include terms in every contract or grant awards that require the contractual counterparty to (1) affirm that it is complying with applicable federal anti-discrimination laws and (2) certify that it does not operate any programs promoting DEI that violate applicable federal anti-discrimination laws. Under the order, the former of the two new affirmations and certifications is considered a "material" term according to the False Claims Act, 31 U.S.C. § 3729 et seq., which could subject recipients of federal funding to additional civil and criminal liability and increased scrutiny



3. Revoke Previous Executive Orders: The January 21, 2025 order revokes several decades-old executive orders that established DEI initiatives, including:

4. Change the Federal Contracting and Subcontracting Process: The January 21, 2025 order attempts to streamline the federal contracting process to "enhance speed and efficiency [and] reduce costs." The order requires federal contracts to comply with existing federal civil rights laws and, beginning April 21, 2025, revokes Executive Order 11246 (Equal Employment Opportunity), which has been in place for nearly 60 years. Finally, the order directs the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs within the Department of Labor to immediately stop promoting diversity, "holding Federal contractors and subcontractors responsible for taking 'affirmative action,'" and stop allowing federal contractors and subcontractors to engage in "workforce balancing based on race, color, sex, sexual preference, religion, or national origin."



5. Encourage the Abandonment of DEI in the Private Sector: The January 21, 2025 order encourages the private sector to end their own DEI policies and programs. It further directs federal agencies, in conjunction with the Attorney General, to take appropriate action to advance "the policy of individual initiative, excellence, and hard work" in key private sectors. Under this mandate, appropriate action includes identifying "the most egregious and discriminatory DEI practitioners in each sector of concern" as well as identifying up to nine civil compliance investigations into DEI policies and programs of publicly traded corporations, large non-profit organizations, foundations with significant assets, state and local bar and medical associations, and institutions of higher education with substantial endowments.

Next Steps:

1. Assess Your Federal Contracts and Grants: The executive orders may affect your eligibility and compliance requirements for federal contracts and grants. We can expect additional guidance from awarding agencies and the DOJ regarding their interpretations of these executive orders and what federal contractors and grant recipients can and cannot do. However, there are existing federal civil rights and anti-discrimination laws and regulations that do currently govern your contract and grants. These executive orders may conflict with those law and regulations. You should review your federal contracts and grants to determine if they contain any terms or conditions related to DEI that may conflict with the laws and regulation and/or the executive orders and consult with legal counsel to the extent such terms or conditions exist.



You should also carefully scrutinize future contracts or grants, which will require you to affirm that you are complying with federal civil rights laws and certify that you do not operate any DEI programs that violate any applicable federal civil rights laws. You should consult with legal counsel before signing any such contracts or grants.



2. Review DEI Policies and Understand Your Risk: Companies and nonprofits, particularly those in key sectors identified by the agencies and the Attorney General, should be prepared for increased scrutiny and potential civil compliance investigations. As with federal contracts and grants, companies and nonprofits must comply with federal, as well as state, civil rights and antidiscrimination laws and regulations. These laws and regulations may override any conflicting executive orders. Companies and nonprofits should review their existing DEI policies and practices to ensure that they are consistent with their current antidiscrimination and civil rights legal framework. Companies and nonprofits should also consult with legal counsel to understand any potential risks associated with increased scrutiny or before making changes to their DEI policies and programs.



3. Maintain Thorough Documentation: Keep detailed records of all employment practices and decisions. This documentation should include:

Records of hiring and recruitment processes

Performance evaluations and promotion decisions

Training materials and attendance records

Any changes made to DEI policies and practices

4. Communicate with Your Stakeholders: The executive orders, and your organization's response to them, may generate questions, concerns, or reactions from your stakeholders, such as employees, customers, or shareholders. You should be prepared to communicate with your stakeholders about the impact of the executive orders on your organization and your commitment to equal opportunity, nondiscrimination, and excellence. You also may consider providing training and resources to your staff and leaders on how to handle any issues or challenges that may arise because of the executive orders.



Given the complexity and potential legal implications of these executive orders, businesses should seek legal guidance to navigate compliance and avoid potential legal challenges.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.