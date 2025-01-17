ARTICLE
17 January 2025

Conversations About Race And Diversity: Jenny Lay-Flurrie

KG
K&L Gates LLP

Contributor

K&L Gates LLP logo
At K&L Gates, we foster an inclusive and collaborative environment across our fully integrated global platform that enables us to diligently combine the knowledge and expertise of our lawyers and policy professionals to create teams that provide exceptional client solutions. With offices spanning across five continents, we represent leading global corporations in every major industry, capital markets participants, and ambitious middle-market and emerging growth companies. Our lawyers also serve public sector entities, educational institutions, philanthropic organizations, and individuals. We are leaders in legal issues related to industries critical to the economies of both the developed and developing worlds—including technology, manufacturing, financial services, health care, energy, and more.
Explore Firm Details
As a firm, we reject racism and social injustice. To help activate change, we believe that education is key. Through this firmwide speaker series, we have welcomed numerous guest speakers...
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
David P. Baghdassarian,Craig E. Leen,Louise Bond
+1 Authors

As a firm, we reject racism and social injustice. To help activate change, we believe that education is key. Through this firmwide speaker series, we have welcomed numerous guest speakers to share their valuable perspectives on topics such as racism, immigration, human rights, and more.

In celebration of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, our speakers were joined by Jenny Lay-Flurrie, Vice President and Chief Accessibility Officer at Microsoft.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
David P. Baghdassarian
Photo of Craig E. Leen
Craig E. Leen
Photo of Michael E. Ruck
Michael E. Ruck
Photo of Louise Bond
Louise Bond
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More