ARTICLE
13 January 2025

Dimensions Of Diversity: Advocating For Equality: Thomas Prol On LGBTQ+ Rights And Legal Triumphs (Podcast)

BI
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC

Contributor

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC logo
With 450 attorneys and government relations professionals across 15 offices, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney provides progressive legal, business, regulatory and government relations advice to protect, defend and advance our clients’ businesses. We service a wide range of clients, with deep experience in the finance, energy, healthcare and life sciences industries.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, Lloyd Freeman interviews Thomas H. Prol, a pioneering advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and equity. Prol shares his journey, which includes serving in the Peace Corps...
United States New Jersey Corporate/Commercial Law
Lloyd Freeman
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, Lloyd Freeman interviews Thomas H. Prol, a pioneering advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and equity. Prol shares his journey, which includes serving in the Peace Corps, co-founding Garden State Equality and becoming the first openly gay president of the New Jersey State Bar Association. He discusses pivotal legal battles, particularly his key role in securing marriage equality in New Jersey, and the significant societal impacts of these victories.

The conversation also addresses ongoing challenges in the fight for inclusion, such as anti-bullying initiatives, transgender rights and advocacy for marginalized communities. Prol reflects on his career as a lawyer and activist, emphasizing the importance of creating safe spaces and inspiring the next generation to continue the pursuit of equality.

Listen to the Podcast

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Lloyd Freeman
Lloyd Freeman
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More