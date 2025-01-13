Dimensions Of Diversity: Advocating For Equality: Thomas Prol On LGBTQ+ Rights And Legal Triumphs (Podcast)

In this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, Lloyd Freeman interviews Thomas H. Prol, a pioneering advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and equity. Prol shares his journey, which includes serving in the Peace Corps, co-founding Garden State Equality and becoming the first openly gay president of the New Jersey State Bar Association. He discusses pivotal legal battles, particularly his key role in securing marriage equality in New Jersey, and the significant societal impacts of these victories.

The conversation also addresses ongoing challenges in the fight for inclusion, such as anti-bullying initiatives, transgender rights and advocacy for marginalized communities. Prol reflects on his career as a lawyer and activist, emphasizing the importance of creating safe spaces and inspiring the next generation to continue the pursuit of equality.

Listen to the Podcast

