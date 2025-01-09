2024 Diversity And Inclusion Year In Review

A Message From Our Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer (CDIO)

As 2024 draws to a close, I reflect on a year marked by global transformation, emerging possibilities and steadfast commitment. Amid a rapidly evolving world and the anticipation of joining a global firm, we remain anchored by the values that define Kramer Levin: clients, colleagues, community and collaboration. These principles have guided us through challenges and successes alike and will continue to be our compass as we embrace the opportunities ahead.

This year has brought its share of challenges, including global unrest, climate crises and divisive societal shifts. Yet I am inspired by how our firm has responded — with resilience, creativity and an unshakable focus on fostering a welcoming and inclusive workplace. We remain steadfast in our commitment to sustaining an environment where everyone feels valued, supported and empowered to thrive.

Our work in 2024 reflects this dedication. Highlights include impactful heritage celebrations, professional development workshops and initiatives such as our two-part "Mental Health Essentials for Leaders" program and our Veterans Day panel, which underscore the importance of well-being and advocacy across all dimensions of diversity. We continued to create pathways for future leaders through offerings such as our Racial Justice Initiative (RJI) Scholars program, our 2L Diversity Fellowship and our participation in Diversity Lab's Hackathon program — all aimed at ensuring that the rising generation of legal professionals reflects and champions the values of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). We were also honored to receive the 2024 Legal Benchmarking Group's Social Impact Award for Disability Advocacy Program of the Year, a recognition of our efforts to create a more accessible and equitable workplace.

As we hope to embark on our next chapter as part of a global firm in 2025, the ability to communicate and collaborate across differences will take on renewed importance. Our annual DEI dialogue, focused on effective communication across generational differences, highlighted the critical role of understanding and empathy in fostering meaningful connections — skills that will be even more essential as we join a global team. In this expanded landscape, where our colleagues and clients will represent an even broader range of perspectives, cultures and experiences, our commitment to DEI will remain both a guiding principle and a competitive advantage. Together, we will cultivate an inclusive culture that enriches our workplace and strengthens our ability to serve our clients with excellence and creativity.

I want to express my deepest gratitude to the entire firm — your dedication to advancing DEI is the foundation of our success, and your leadership will be instrumental as we move forward. In particular, I want to recognize the leaders of our Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) umbrella groups — our affinity and resource groups, Women's Circles, Diversity Committee and Women's Initiative Committee — along with all who have contributed their time, talent and ideas to this vital work.

As we look ahead to 2025, let us carry forward the values that have brought us to this moment. Together, we can build a future that embraces the power of diversity, sustains an inclusive workplace and harnesses the potential of our shared humanity. Let's continue this important work, knowing that our collective efforts will shape a better and more equitable future.

Onward,

Nada M. Llewellyn

Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer

