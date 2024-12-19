Appeals Court Overturns Nasdaq Requirement For Diversity On Boards

ESG Co-chair Jennifer Rubin spoke with The Washington Post about a recent Fifth Circuit opinion, which struck down a Nasdaq rule aiming to encourage diversity on corporate boards

ESG Co-chair Jennifer Rubin spoke with The Washington Post about a recent Fifth Circuit opinion, which struck down a Nasdaq rule aiming to encourage diversity on corporate boards. Jen shares that companies can still decide whether they want to provide board diversity information and how the ruling highlights the vast influence of board members on businesses.

She says, "Really the question becomes: Do you want a board that represents America at large so that you're able to tap into that wide disparity of viewpoints, experiences, everything that comes to bear in the boardroom? I think many people would agree that is a good thing — that is something that corporate America should be striving for."

Source

The Washington Post

