On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman welcomes back Courtney Munnings, Mansfield Rule & Knowledge Sharing Manager, Diversity Lab, to discuss the critical need for disability inclusion in the legal profession. Courtney first appeared on Dimensions of Diversity in 2022 for an episode entitled, Neurodiversity: Being Autistic and Encountering the Workplace.

On today's episode, Courtney shares more information on Diversity Lab's Disability Inclusion Commitments, including the inspiration behind the initiative. Munnings outlines the commitments, such as creating employee resource groups, conducting annual surveys, removing physical and digital barriers, and enhancing hiring and mentorship opportunities for employees with disabilities. The discussion emphasizes the importance of ensuring inclusion for all dimensions of diversity and creating accessible work environments where all individuals can thrive.

