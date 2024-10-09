In this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, Lloyd Freeman interviews Judi O'Kelley, Chief Program & Policy Officer and Paul Thaler, Chief Development Officer of the LGBTQ+ Bar Association.

In this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, Lloyd Freeman interviews Judi O'Kelley, Chief Program & Policy Officer and Paul Thaler, Chief Development Officer of the LGBTQ+ Bar Association. They discuss their roles and the association's initiatives. The LGBTQ+ Bar Association, with over 1,700 members, advocates for LGBTQ+ rights and organizes the Lavender Law Conference, which is the largest gathering of LGBTQ+ legal professionals. Judi and Paul talk about their respective roles and emphasize the significance of the Lavender Law Conference in recruiting LGBTQ+ legal professionals and promoting inclusivity in the legal profession.

This episode also examines the association's advocacy efforts which includes supporting the ban of the LGBTQ panic defense, addressing discrimination against LGBTQ+ jurors, and creating a comprehensive bench guide for LGBTQ+ inclusion in courtrooms. The conversation highlights the importance of allyship, ongoing education, and inclusive policies in the legal profession, while underscoring the need for more progress in LGBTQ+ representation at the partner level. At the conclusion of the episode, Paul encourages listeners to support the LGBTQ+ Bar Association's mission by becoming members and getting involved with local affiliates, emphasizing the importance of building community and advancing LGBTQ+ inclusion in the legal field.

