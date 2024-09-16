Dimensions Of Diversity: Closing The Gap: Jordan Fields On Tackling The Racial Wealth Divide

On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman is joined by Jordan Fields to discuss the racial wealth gap in America, focusing on taxation as a contributing factor.

With 450 attorneys and government relations professionals across 15 offices, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney provides progressive legal, business, regulatory and government relations advice to protect, defend and advance our clients’ businesses. We service a wide range of clients, with deep experience in the finance, energy, healthcare and life sciences industries.

self

On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman is joined by Jordan Fields to discuss the racial wealth gap in America, focusing on taxation as a contributing factor. Jordan shares how her personal experiences growing up in New Jersey inspired her research which she summarizes in her student note, "You Cannot Make My Blackness a Burden: How America Used Taxation to Maintain the Racial Wealth Gap and Prevent Black Flourishment," published in the Pittsburgh Tax Review.

This episode highlights systemic racial bias in home appraisals and the need for more equitable distribution of municipal services and institutions to address these issues. Jordan emphasizes the need for collective action to solve wealth inequality and prioritize the well-being of Black residents in predominantly white neighborhoods.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.