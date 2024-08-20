Inclusive Pride: Embracing Trans Narratives In LGBTQ+ Conversations (Video)

Often, discussions surrounding Pride Month overlook the "T" in LGBTQ+ inclusion, failing to adequately address the unique experiences and challenges faced by transgender individuals. In recognition of Pride Month, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney hosted a program which explored gender identity and social justice within the trans community. Our panel of distinguished speakers shared their experiences and strategies for navigating challenges, and creating inclusive spaces, through their advocacy. Attendees left with a deeper understanding of the unique perspectives of trans individuals, as well as actionable steps for fostering trans inclusion in their communities and workplaces.

Moderated by Buchanan's Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Lloyd Freeman, the program featured, Sasha Buchert, Nonbinary and Transgender Rights Project Director, Lambda Legal, Dr. Leslie D. Hall, Director, HBCU Program, Human Rights Campaign Foundation, and Jamison Henninger, Executive Director, DC Area Transmasculine Society. Opening remarks were provided by Victoria (V) Atkins, Paralegal, Buchanan.

View the program recording here or below.

