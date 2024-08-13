self

In this episode of Madam Policy, entrepreneur and fashion industry veteran Wendy Rabin, Founder of Wrabyn Boutique (wrabyn.com), joins hosts Dee Martin and Joelle Rosenthal to explore fashion's role in emboldening women and driving change. Wendy shares her insights on the evolution of the fashion industry, exploring topics such as the impact of clothing on confidence and personal branding through the lens of enclothed cognition. The conversation tackles several pressing issues in the industry including sustainability, the impact of sexism in design, and how women can claim a seat at every table through confident self-presentation. Need help building a timeless wardrobe or still confused about business casual? Want to know about the importance of buying better and wearing forever? Then tune in!

