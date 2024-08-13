Dimensions Of Diversity: From Tragedy To Triumph: The Inspiring Journey Of Chris Singleton (Podcast)

In this impactful episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman engages in a profound conversation with Chris Singleton, a former minor league baseball player turned nationally renowned speaker. Chris shares his heart-wrenching yet uplifting story of loss, resilience, and forgiveness following the tragic murder of his mother at Mother Emanuel AME Church in 2015.

With themes of unity, healing, and purpose, Chris opens up about his journey of overcoming unimaginable grief and transforming his pain into a mission to bring people together and combat hatred. This conversation not only explores the profound impact of faith and forgiveness but also provides valuable insights and inspiration for anyone navigating their own healing journey.

Listen to the Podcast

You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

