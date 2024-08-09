Why does diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) matter to all of us in the Dallas Bar? While the answer has always seemed somewhat self-evident to me, the truth is that I'd not previously spent the time to clearly articulate why Coupled with the fact that DEI has become an unfortunate buzzword, leading to multiple misconceptions and cliches which cause some to stop trying to understand why it is important. I've set out below with the help of our terrific Allied Bars Equality Committee to articulate in simple terms why it is that DEI matters and to share with you some of the things the Dallas Bar is doing to promote DEI.

The Case for Diversity

Diverse lawyers being unique perspectives and experiences to the table, which in turn allows legal teams comprised of diverse lawyers to better understand the needs of a diverse clientele. Diverse lawyers also bring unique strengths. Visualize a Marvel superhero team in which each hero has a unique power. By creating a diverse legal team, you'll have at your disposal lawyers with equally unique strengths.

To view the full article please click here.

Originally published in Dallas Bar Association – August 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.