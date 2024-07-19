On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman is joined by Dr. Heather Butts and Dr. Rebecca Dahl to discuss the history of clinical trials in underrepresented communities, and how the healthcare industry is working to gain back trust among many communities of color.

The trio discuss the history of clinical trials specifically for Black Americans and explore how the Tuskegee Syphilis Study was a turning point for ethics and trust in clinical studies. They highlight how this study has influenced the progression of clinical research.

Later, our guests discuss some of the barriers that still exist that prevent certain underrepresented groups from wanting to participate in clinical trials. Finally, the discussion shifts to some strategies that could be implemented to restore trust in these communities to boost participation in these important research studies.

Listen to the Podcast

You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

Dimensions of Diversity is a podcast created by Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, highlighting diversity in the workplace. Hosted by Lloyd Freeman, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, the podcast features meaningful conversations with industry and community leaders working to advance D&I.

