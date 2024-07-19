Human Capital, Diversity And Related Disclosure And Reporting Initiatives

Webinar | July 22, 2024

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EDT

Register here.

Disclosures by public companies about their human capital management continue to be a focus of investors, regulators, and other stakeholders. In 2020, the SEC adopted a requirement for registrants to discuss their human capital resources to the extent material to an understanding of the registrant's business taken as a whole. The principles-based nature of this requirement has led to some variation in disclosures, which has in turn led to calls for more prescriptive requirements. In addition, there is continued interest in disclosures about corporate board diversity, particularly in light of NASDAQ's adoption of a new diversity listing rule and similar state legislation.

During this session expert faculty will discuss:

The SEC's human capital and diversity disclosure requirements

Trends in public companies' human capital management disclosures since the 2020 amendments

Possible amendments to the SEC's human capital management disclosure requirements

NASDAQ board diversity listing rule, similar state legislation and related litigation

Key takeaways and practical considerations

