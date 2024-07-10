In this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman is joined by Charlene Barker Gedeus and George Morrison, both Shareholders at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, to delve into the landmark Supreme Court decision that ended race-conscious admissions programs at colleges and universities, commonly known as affirmative action.

Charlene provides a historical overview of affirmative action, highlighting its origins and purpose, while George examines the specifics of the Supreme Court case and its implications for admissions practices. The discussion also explores how this decision could impact the future of diversity and inclusion in the private workplace.

Listen to the Podcast

