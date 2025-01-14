Dealing With Retaliation After Reporting Sexual Harassment

Has your employer treated you unfairly after you spoke up about sexual harassment? Whether you've faced a demotion, pay cut, job reassignment, or even termination, retaliation is illegal—and you don't have to face it alone. At Mizrahi Kroub LLP, we've recovered over $1 billion for New Yorkers like you, standing up to major corporations and fighting for the rights of everyday people.

What Is Workplace Retaliation?

Workplace retaliation happens when an employer punishes you for reporting sexual harassment or participating in a workplace investigation. This can include:

Demotions or Pay Cuts: Unexplained reductions in salary or job title.

Unwanted Job Changes: Being reassigned to undesirable duties or shifts.

Negative Performance Reviews: Unjustified poor evaluations after speaking up.

Termination: Losing your job after reporting harassment.

Federal and New York laws make it illegal for employers to retaliate in these ways. If you're experiencing unfair treatment after reporting harassment, you have the right to hold your employer accountable.

Steps to Take If You're Facing Workplace Retaliation in New York

If you suspect retaliation, here's how to protect yourself and build a strong case:

Document Everything: Record all changes to your role, pay, or treatment at work. Save emails, memos, and performance reviews.

Seek Legal Advice: Consult with a skilled New York sexual harassment lawyer who can help you understand your rights and the next steps.

Report the Retaliation: File a formal complaint with your company's HR department or the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

Stay Professional: Maintain your professionalism in the workplace to avoid giving your employer additional grounds for retaliation.

Why Legal Representation Makes a Difference

At Mizrahi Kroub LLP, our attorneys have over 50 years of combined experience successfully advocating for workers' rights. We've handled thousands of cases and recovered over $1 billion for our clients.

When you work with us, we'll:

Collect Evidence: Gather records and statements to support your case.

Communicate with Your Employer: Handle legal discussions on your behalf.

Fight for Maximum Compensation: Whether through negotiation or court representation, we'll work tirelessly to protect your rights.

Without experienced legal representation, your retaliation case could face serious challenges. Key evidence might be overlooked, strict filing deadlines could be missed, and you may face pressure from your employer to drop your claim or accept a low settlement.

Employers often have strong legal teams working to minimize their liability, making it harder to prove retaliation without skilled guidance. An experienced New York sexual harassment lawyer can help you gather critical evidence, meet legal deadlines, and fight for the full compensation you deserve, including lost wages and emotional distress.

