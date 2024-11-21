What To Do If You Are Being Racially Discriminated Against At Work?

Maybe you're repeatedly passed over for promotions despite your qualifications, or you hear inappropriate comments about your race at work. It can make you feel isolated and powerless. But you don't have to face it alone. At Mizrahi Kroub, LLP, we're here to help you take back your power and protect your rights. If you're dealing with racial discrimination at work in New York, here's what you need to know and how we can help.

What Does Racial Discrimination Look Like?

Racial discrimination isn't always obvious. It can show up as:

Unfair treatment like being excluded from meetings or denied opportunities.

Hostile comments or jokes about your race or ethnicity.

Unequal pay compared to colleagues doing the same job.

Blocked promotions or career advancements for no valid reason.

These actions are not only unfair—they're illegal. Both federal and New York state laws protect employees from racial discrimination in the workplace.

Steps to Take If You're Experiencing Racial Discrimination in New York

If you think you're being discriminated against, here's what you can do:

Write It Down: Keep a journal of every incident, including dates, names, and what happened. Save any emails, texts, or messages that support your case.

Report It: Let your HR department or supervisor know what's happening. Employers are required to address discrimination complaints.

Talk to a Lawyer: A skilled employment lawyer can help you understand your rights and guide your next steps. At Mizrahi Kroub, LLP, we specialize in cases like yours.

File a Complaint: If the issue isn't resolved internally, you can file a charge with the EEOC or the New York State Division of Human Rights.

Consider Legal Action: If necessary, taking your case to court may be the best way to seek justice and protect your rights.

Your Job Is Protected When You Report Discrimination

One of the biggest concerns for employees experiencing racial discrimination is the fear of retaliation. You might worry about losing your job, being demoted, or facing other negative consequences for speaking up. However, both federal and New York state laws protect you from retaliation when you report discrimination or participate in an investigation.

Employers are prohibited from:

Firing or demoting you for reporting discrimination.

Reducing your hours or pay as punishment.

Creating a hostile work environment to pressure you to quit.

Reporting racial discrimination isn't just about protecting yourself—it's about creating a safer, fairer workplace for everyone. And with the legal protections in place, you don't have to fear standing up for what's right.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.