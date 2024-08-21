Under New York's Freelance Isn't Free Act (FIFA), effective August 28, 2024, companies hiring freelancers (1099s/independent contractors) will be required to comply with the law's contract, payment, recordkeeping, and anti-discrimination requirements. Given its broad scope and applicability, individuals and businesses that contract with freelancers should familiarize with the FIFA, and consult with counsel, to ensure compliance and avoid facing significant civil penalties.

Littler previously prepared an in-depth analysis and review of the FIFA. The Insight can be accessed here.

