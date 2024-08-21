With more than 1,800 labor and employment attorneys in offices around the world, Littler provides workplace solutions that are local, everywhere. Our diverse team and proprietary technology foster a culture that celebrates original thinking, delivering groundbreaking innovation that prepares employers for what’s happening today, and what’s likely to happen tomorrow
Under New York's Freelance Isn't Free Act (FIFA), effective August 28, 2024, companies hiring freelancers (1099s/independent contractors) will be required to comply with the law's contract, payment, recordkeeping, and anti-discrimination requirements.
Under New York's Freelance Isn't Free Act (FIFA),
effective August 28, 2024, companies hiring
freelancers (1099s/independent contractors) will be required to
comply with the law's contract, payment, recordkeeping, and
anti-discrimination requirements. Given its broad scope and
applicability, individuals and businesses that contract with
freelancers should familiarize with the FIFA, and consult with
counsel, to ensure compliance and avoid facing significant civil
penalties.
