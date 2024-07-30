ARTICLE
30 July 2024

Construction-Industry Employers: Take A Look At The EEOC's New Guidance On Preventing Harassment On Your Worksites

WG
Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer

Contributor

Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer logo
Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A. is one of the largest and most successful law firms in New Jersey. Our lawyers represent clients in a wide variety of practice areas. Wilentz lawyers are focused on providing our firm's clients with proactive, practical legal solutions that respond to their most significant opportunities and legal challenge
Explore
On June 18, 2024, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission ("EEOC") issued "Promising Practices for Preventing Harassment in the Construction Industry"...
United States Employment and HR
Photo of Nicholas Rollo
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On June 18, 2024, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission ("EEOC") issued "Promising Practices for Preventing Harassment in the Construction Industry" (the "Guidance"), an overview of the core principles for construction-industry employers to effectively prevent harassment on their worksites. In support of these principles, the Guidance contains several recommendations for such employers to prevent harassment while remaining in compliance with federal laws.

Leadership and Accountability

The EEOC believes a successful harassment prevention strategy starts at the top, recommending:

  • worksite leaders – from the project owner to crew leads to union stewards – should clearly, frequently, and unequivocally message and demonstrate that harassment is prohibited;
  • project leaders and general contractors should focus on preventing harassment against all site workers regardless of whether those workers are covered by anti-discrimination laws;
  • general contractors should assist subcontractors and staffing agencies with their legal obligations under federal anti-discrimination laws by referring them to the EEOC's Small Business Resource Center; and
  • project owners should provide or coordinate anti-harassment training, monitor the workforce for anti-harassment compliance, require that contract bids include a plan to prevent and address workplace harassment, and seek feedback from workers about anti-harassment efforts and whether harassment may be occurring.

Comprehensive and Clear Harassment Policies

The EEOC expects construction-industry employers to maintain and provide a clear and comprehensive anti-harassment policy to workers. According to the EEOC, the policy should:

  • provide a description of who is covered under the policy, what conduct is prohibited, and complaint and reporting procedures;
  • indicate the employer's commitment to conduct a prompt and thorough investigation of any reported harassment; and
  • be regularly updated, understandable to all employees, and posted in easy-to-find places (ex. breakroom or near the timeclock).

Effective and Accessible Harassment Complaint System

The EEOC highlights the importance of an effective harassment complaint system for construction-industry employers, recommending that:

  • onsite employers and leaders should work together to provide a "no wrong door" environment to workers;
  • the system should include both formal and informal methods of reporting harassment; and
  • the system should be explained in languages commonly used by workers.

Effective Harassment Training

The EEOC emphasizes the importance of regular interactive, and comprehensive training of all workers on a construction site. According to the EEOC, the anti-harassment training should be:

  • clear, easy to understand, and offered in languages commonly used by onsite workers;
  • tailored to the specific workforce and work environment; and
  • interactive if feasible, but if not, then alternative options include providing training through an interactive module accessible via mobile phone, or watching a series of short video clips, followed by a guided discussion about the clips.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Nicholas Rollo
Nicholas Rollo
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More