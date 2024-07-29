ARTICLE
29 July 2024

Commemorating The ADA's 34th Birthday With Our 30 Tips On How To Better Serve Customers With Disabilities (Video)

Seyfarth Synopsis: In honor of today's 34th anniversary of the passage of the ADA, Seyfarth's ADA Title III Specialty Team re-shares our videos illustrating 30 tips for how to provide great service to people with disabilities.

Celebrate the 34th Anniversary of the ADA with a video refresher on tips about how to provide a great experience for your customers with disabilities! Our popular three-part video series ADA 30: 30 Tips for 30 Years, which our team prepared during the pandemic, contains practical advice on how to make your facilities more accessible to people with disabilities, make reasonable modifications to your normal practices and procedures to ensure access, and effectively communicate with individuals who have sight, hearing, and speech disabilities. Most of these tips cost nothing to implement — awareness of the issues and how to respond is all that's required.

The links to the videos are below:

