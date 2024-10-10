A&M continues to scale with the appointments of Managing Directors Ginger Kelley and Keyu Zhu along with a total of six Senior Directors and Directors

New York, October 8, 2024 – Alvarez & Marsal (A&M), a leading global professional services firm, continues to scale its corporate transactions talent base in the U.S. as the firm meets robust client demand for its globally integrated platform. A&M expanded its position for corporate buyers and sellers with the launch of its Corporate Transactions Group (CTG) in the U.S. in May 2024, and is deepening its bench with the appointments of Managing Director Ginger Kelley, and six combined senior director and director hires.

Additionally, A&M recently appointed Keyu Zhu, Managing Director with its Accounting and Financial Reporting Solutions (AFRS) practice. Mr. Zhu's extensive experience resolving complex accounting and financial reporting challenges complements CTG's operational, industry, and functional expertise, delivering a unique integrated solution to corporate clients.

As a seasoned corporate transaction advisor, Ms. Kelley has worked across the business spectrum from Fortune 500 companies to start-ups for over 20 years. She focuses on the financial services and healthcare sectors in pre-merger transaction planning, financial and operational due diligence, and post-merger integration advisory. Most recently serving as an EY Global Technology Leader and Lead Delivery Partner, her experience will further enhance CTG's position to help clients capitalize on growing opportunities in the multi-billion-dollar corporate transactions marketplace.

After serving 10 years in the United States Marine Corps, Ms. Kelley proudly co-developed EY's Veterans Network, and has built and managed high-performing teams across Latin America, EMEA, and India.

Mr. Zhu, formerly a Partner in KPMG's Deal Advisory/Accounting Advisory Services, has more than 25 years of experience working with corporates across the transaction lifecycle. His breadth of expertise includes technical accounting in US GAAP and IFRS, transaction advisory, IPO preparation and readiness, and financial reporting of both public and private companies.

A&M Managing Director and Global Practice Leader Paul Aversano, who leads the firm's Global Transaction Advisory Group and maintains oversight of CTG, stated, "In an increasingly complex corporate transactions marketplace, there is a robust demand for a unique service provider like A&M - one that brings operational, industry and functional expertise within a globally integrated platform. Scaling CTG is a direct response to this need. Our firm's legacy is rooted with a bias toward leadership, action, and results – so when we see a gap in the marketplace, we build and scale a solution. Leveraging our longstanding success in serving global private equity and other financial buyers, we continue to invest in and grow our position as a leader in M&A for corporate and strategic clients, bringing in unrivaled market talent to do just that."

Ms. Kelley and Mr. Zhu's appointments are accompanied by six additional hires into CTG: Senior Directors Anand Seshadri, formerly with KPMG, and Patrick Klein, formerly with Ernst and Young, as well as Directors Dipankar Debnath from EY, Paul Dhruvan from KPMG, Matteo Minet from Deloitte, and Jim Tripiano, also from KPMG. Collectively, the hires bring more than eight decades of corporate transaction expertise advising clients on complex integration and separation matters, as well as financial accounting and operational due diligence.

Preston Parker, Managing Director and U.S. Practice Leader of CTG, said, "Ginger's appointment, alongside our new Senior Directors and Directors, deepens CTG's core expertise while underscoring the group's ability to attract top-tier corporate transaction professionals. Ginger's experience identifying M&A-driven growth opportunities in conjunction with Keyu's complex accounting knowledge, turbo charges our offering for delivering comprehensive end-to-end client solutions."

Ms. Kelley said, "A&M's entrepreneurial culture and results-motivated mindset aligns with my professional background and U.S. Marine Corps service. My mission-centric orientation combined with CTG's offering and A&M's freedom from audit conflicts gives our corporate clients an edge for maximizing M&A opportunities that drive growth."

"A&M's commitment to meritocracy, client-focused service, and solution-oriented approaches are the key drivers of its exceptional growth and what drew me to join the firm. I am thrilled to contribute my expertise in accounting and financial reporting, and my broad experience in transaction support for global companies, to complement the comprehensive suite of services that CTG offers in the corporate transaction market. I eagerly anticipate collaborating with my new colleagues to drive results for our clients," said Mr. Zhu.

