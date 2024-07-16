self

Marcos Cortes and Jeff Wilson, Managing Directors of A&M's Corporate Transactions Group (CTG), discuss the future of corporate M&A and the latest groundbreaking strategies focused on value creation and strategic transformation. In this episode, Jeff and Marcos dive deep into CTG's insight-oriented approach and their commitment to delivering shareholder value.

Originally published by 15 July, 2024

