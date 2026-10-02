A Matter Of Law Podcast | From The Bench: California Supreme Court Reshapes Medical Privacy Litigation

The California Supreme Court's decision in J.M. v. Illuminate Education significantly reshapes the landscape for claims under California's Confidentiality of Medical Information Act (CMIA). The court lowered the bar for certain data breach claims by holding that plaintiffs need not show their medical information was actually viewed by an unauthorized person. At the same time, it reinforced important limits on which companies qualify as health care providers subject to the statute.

In the first episode of From the Bench, a new A Matter of Law miniseries spotlighting recent court decisions that should be on your radar, Data, Privacy and Cybersecurity Disputes senior associates Joe Cavanaugh and Greg Kimak talk to partner and Los Angeles Litigation Group Manager Michael Maddigan to unpack the decision and what it means for companies handling California health data.

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A Matter of Law podcast series

A Matter of Law goes beyond the headlines to unpack the legal and regulatory shifts driving change across industries. Hosted by members of the Hogan Lovells Cadwalader Global Disputes team, the series offers practical insights and candid conversations on the forces shaping business, policy, and risk, offering sharp insights on how today's legal developments will define tomorrow's decisions.

From the Bench mini series

From the Bench brings fresh perspective to consequential litigation developments, as emerging legal voices question partners and industry leaders on the rulings, verdicts, and settlements making waves and sending ripples through the legal ecosystem. With concise introspection and pointed questions, they take complex legal topics and trim down the jargon into an informative interview for our listeners.