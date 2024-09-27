Colorado has become the first US state to directly regulate neurotechnology by amending its Colorado Privacy Act to protect biological and neural data. This groundbreaking legislation addresses growing concerns about privacy, security, and ethical implications of collecting and analyzing neural information through brain-computer interfaces and other emerging technologies.

For our analysis of the new law's implications for businesses and consumers, read our article in Law360 "What's In Colorado's 1st-Of-Its-Kind Neural Privacy Law."

Key takeaways from the article:

Colorado Privacy Act now classifies neural data as sensitive information, requiring opt-in consent

The law enhances data protection for intimate details revealed by brain activity monitoring

Companies must implement stringent data security measures for neurotechnology applications

The neural privacy provisions took effect on August 7, 2024, marking a milestone in data protection

