ARTICLE
27 September 2024

Colorado's Neural Privacy Law Is A Game-Changer For Tech

The law is the first to regulate collection of brain data, raising new questions for tech companies and privacy advocates.
Colorado has become the first US state to directly regulate neurotechnology by amending its Colorado Privacy Act to protect biological and neural data. This groundbreaking legislation addresses growing concerns about privacy, security, and ethical implications of collecting and analyzing neural information through brain-computer interfaces and other emerging technologies.

For our analysis of the new law's implications for businesses and consumers, read our article in Law360 "What's In Colorado's 1st-Of-Its-Kind Neural Privacy Law."

Key takeaways from the article:

  • Colorado Privacy Act now classifies neural data as sensitive information, requiring opt-in consent
  • The law enhances data protection for intimate details revealed by brain activity monitoring
  • Companies must implement stringent data security measures for neurotechnology applications
  • The neural privacy provisions took effect on August 7, 2024, marking a milestone in data protection

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

