Heightened Cybersecurity Risks Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict

The United States' military campaign in Iran, and the Iranian regime's retaliatory attacks throughout the Middle East, have prompted both cyber authorities and private-sector experts to warn of heightened cyber threats to both governments and private businesses ...

In more than 100 years of practice, Steptoe has earned an international reputation for vigorous representation of clients before governmental agencies, successful advocacy in litigation and arbitration, and creative and practical advice in structuring business transactions. Steptoe has more than 500 lawyers and professional staff across the US, Europe and Asia.

Article Insights

Andrew C. Adams’s articles from Steptoe LLP are most popular: in United States

with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries

The United States' military campaign in Iran, and the Iranian regime's retaliatory attacks throughout the Middle East, have prompted both cyber authorities and private-sector experts to warn of heightened cyber threats to both governments and private businesses with potential global repercussions.

In recent years, cyber activity has increasingly evolved into a strategic instrument of statecraft, coercion, and retaliation. Today, cyberspace is widely regarded as a battlefield in itself. As demonstrated by the NotPetya cyberattack, which emerged from geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine and caused billions of dollars in damage across industries ranging from shipping and logistics to pharmaceuticals and consumer goods, modern conflicts can unleash indiscriminate cyber operations that affect organizations far beyond the immediate theater of war and inflict tremendous cross-sector economic harm. Historically, such geopolitical tensions have been accompanied by spikes in malicious activity, driven by state-sponsored proxies, politically motivated hacktivists, and opportunistic criminal groups. Prior conflict in Iran, specifically, including the "Twelve Day War" in June 2025, has catalyzed state-sponsored and proxy groups to dramatically increase malicious cyber activity through coordinated phishing schemes, malware attacks, and data theft.

The current conflict is likely to continue and accelerate these trends, and, in light of recent developments, immediate and proactive measures are essential for businesses to safeguard systems, data, and operations against heightened threats. Financial institutions, media platforms, and those operating in critical infrastructure sectors are particularly, but not exclusively, within the likely target zone.

Escalating Threats Across All Industries

While operators of critical national infrastructure (CNI) remain primary targets, the current threat is not confined to these sectors. All industries should anticipate increased targeting designed to cause global economic disruption, especially if organizations have significant contact or dependencies in the Middle East according to the UK National Cyber Security Centre.

Potential Consequences of Cyber Incidents

Given the far-reaching impacts of cyber incidents, businesses should treat this warning with utmost seriousness. Beyond operational disruption, cyber incidents can trigger a wide range of detrimental consequences, including:

Mandatory reporting to authorities and investors: Organizations face strict notification obligations under data protection, cybersecurity, securities, and sector-specific regulations. Public companies may be required to disclose material cyber incidents to investors, triggering immediate market scrutiny. For example, recent US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) guidance requires the reporting of material cybersecurity incidents within four business days of a determination of materiality;

Organizations face strict notification obligations under data protection, cybersecurity, securities, and sector-specific regulations. Public companies may be required to disclose material cyber incidents to investors, triggering immediate market scrutiny. For example, recent US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) guidance requires the reporting of material cybersecurity incidents within four business days of a determination of materiality; Regulatory investigations, enforcement actions, and fines : Supervisory authorities, including federal sectoral regulators and state attorneys general, are increasingly proactive in assessing whether organizations maintain appropriate technical and organizational safeguards. Failures in governance, incident response, or security controls can lead to penalties, remediation orders, consent orders or enhanced oversight;

: Supervisory authorities, including federal sectoral regulators and state attorneys general, are increasingly proactive in assessing whether organizations maintain appropriate technical and organizational safeguards. Failures in governance, incident response, or security controls can lead to penalties, remediation orders, consent orders or enhanced oversight; Economic and reputational harm : Cyber incidents can erode consumer and investor confidence, impact share value, disrupt financing arrangements, and damage long-standing commercial relationships. Reputational recovery often takes far longer than technical remediation;

: Cyber incidents can erode consumer and investor confidence, impact share value, disrupt financing arrangements, and damage long-standing commercial relationships. Reputational recovery often takes far longer than technical remediation; Exposure or theft of sensitive business information and trade secrets: State-aligned actors and sophisticated threat groups may target proprietary data, intellectual property, strategic plans, or commercially sensitive information, causing lasting competitive damage;

State-aligned actors and sophisticated threat groups may target proprietary data, intellectual property, strategic plans, or commercially sensitive information, causing lasting competitive damage; Litigation and contractual disputes: Organizations may face claims from customers, partners, shareholders, or other stakeholders, including class actions, alleging negligence, breach of contract, failure to safeguard data, or inadequate disclosure.

Recommended Immediate Actions

In this context, organizations are strongly encouraged to undertake comprehensive reviews of their cybersecurity resilience posture, including:

Conducting risk assessments and cyber audits to identify critical vulnerabilities and exposure;

to identify critical vulnerabilities and exposure; Developing and testing incident response plans through tabletop exercises to ensure preparedness for various scenarios;

through tabletop exercises to ensure preparedness for various scenarios; Proactively identifying key constituencies, including insurance contacts, third-party forensic vendors, and designated outside counsel for breach response;

including insurance contacts, third-party forensic vendors, and designated outside counsel for breach response; Implementing employee awareness and training programs focused on current threat vectors (e.g., phishing, social engineering, supply-chain compromise);

focused on current threat vectors (e.g., phishing, social engineering, supply-chain compromise); Enhancing monitoring and detection capabilities to identify early indicators of compromise;

to identify early indicators of compromise; Reviewing supply chain and third-party risks, especially for entities with ties to regions affected by geopolitical tensions or conflict. Organizations should also identify key reporting requirements and timing, as contractual reporting obligations often are far more abbreviated than regulatory reporting obligations.

How Steptoe Can Help

Steptoe's multidisciplinary cybersecurity and incident response team stands ready to support organizations navigating this heightened risk landscape. Our services include:

Comprehensive audits of cybersecurity governance, vendor contracts, and compliance postures to identify and close legal and operational gaps.

Design and delivery of targeted employee training on current threat trends and best practices.

Incident response planning, playbooks, and simulation exercises.

24/7 breach response support, including regulatory notifications, internal investigations, and defense against subsequent litigation.

Post-incident management and litigation support.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.