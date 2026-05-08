Good in Practice | Episode 26: Mercy for Survivors: How Pro Bono Lobbying Helped Pass Landmark Human Trafficking Legislation in Texas (Podcast)

A Greenberg Traurig shareholder discusses her multi-year pro bono legislative effort that resulted in groundbreaking Texas legislation allowing human trafficking survivors to use duress as a legal defense...

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI “Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm” by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

In this episode of Good in Practice, host Caroline Heller sits down with Elizabeth Hadley, a Greenberg Traurig shareholder in the firm's Austin office, to discuss a years-long pro bono legislative effort that culminated in a landmark victory for human trafficking survivors in Texas.

As the pro bono lobbyist for the Lone Star Justice Alliance, Elizabeth worked across multiple legislative sessions to pass a law establishing duress as a defense for victims of human trafficking who were forced to commit crimes by their abusers. The legislation, which was ultimately signed into law following a regular session, a gubernatorial veto, and a rare special session fix, allows survivors to introduce evidence of their history of trauma and exploitation at trial.

Elizabeth and Caroline discuss the coalition-building and bipartisan cooperation that made the bill possible, the story of one survivor whose experience helped drive the effort, and what this work means to Elizabeth personally.

They also reflect on how pro bono legislative work represents an often overlooked but powerful way for lawyers to give back to their communities.

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