Une reconnaissance juridique des enquêtes internes, pour un encadrement a minima : aperçu de la proposition de loi du 9 décembre 2025

Internal investigations have become a cornerstone for managing legal and reputational risk and are now on the cusp of formal legislative recognition, following a bill tabled on 9 December 2025. Drawing on the work of the Club des juristes, the deliberately light touch framework would codify core principles, clarify procedural rights where criminal proceedings run in parallel, and enshrine the confidentiality of investigations led by lawyers.

To read complete article visit https: https://www.actuel-direction-juridique.fr/content/une-reconnaissance-juridique-des-enquetes-internes-pour-un-encadrement-minima-apercu-de-la (French language)

