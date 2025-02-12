Attorney General Bondi's Day One Orders For DOJ

Shortly after her confirmation, and just after her swearing-in by Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi issued fourteen memoranda that seek to reform the Department of Justice by rescinding prior guidance, issuing new guidance, and establishing new priorities for the nation's chief law enforcement and prosecuting agency. We examine below the actions taken by Attorney General Bondi.

"Elimination of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion" (DEI). Two of the memos focus on the elimination of prior Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) efforts at the Department and in the private sector. These directives stem from President Trump's executive order on January 21, 2025 concerning "Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity". The first memo requires "[a]ll Department materials that encouraged or permitted race- or sex-based preferences as a method of compliance with federal civil rights laws" to be rescinded and replaced with new guidance. The second memo directs the DOJ's Civil Rights Division to "investigate, eliminate, and penalize illegal DEI and DEIA preferences, mandates, policies, programs, and activities in the private sector and in educational institutions that receive federal funds." For a full summary of the DOJ's focus on DEI, go to the blog post by our colleagues in Labor and Employment.

Immigration. This memo directs the DOJ to withhold federal funding from, and pursue enforcement actions against, sanctuary cities. The memo cites 8 U.S.C. § 1373 which provides that state or location jurisdictions "may not prohibit, or in any way restrict, any government entity or official from sending to, or receiving from, the Immigration and Naturalization Service information regarding the citizenship or immigration status, lawful or unlawful, of any individual." The memo warns that any sanctuary cities that violate this statute will receive a cut in federal funding.

Elimination of Cartels. This memo directs DOJ personnel to focus its efforts to eliminate cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs). The memo identifies various enforcement mechanisms and resources that may be used in carrying out the directive. Notably, the memo calls for the Department to shift the focus of its prosecutions under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) to "the criminal operations of Cartels and TCO". Additionally, the memo removes the requirement that the Fraud Section of the Criminal Division handle all investigations and prosecutions under the FCPA, now permitting any U.S. Attorney's Office to initiate charges with only 24 hours of advance notice to Main Justice required. It is unclear whether, and to what degree, DOJ will continue its pending corporate investigations and prosecutions and/ or initiate new ones.

Joint Task Force October 7. This memo focuses on the creation of the Joint Tasks Force October 7 to "seek[] justice for victims of the October 7, 2023 terrorist attack in Israel" and address ongoing antisemitic threats in the United States.

Charging, Pleas Negotiations, Etc. This memo outlines general policy regarding charging, plea negotiations, and sentencing for prosecutors. It lays out the Department's criminal enforcement including immigration enforcement; human trafficking and smuggling; transnational organized crime, cartels, and gangs; and protection of law enforcement personnel. The memo also disbands the Foreign Influence Task Force and the National Security Division's Corporate Enforcement Unit. The guidance is now to charge the most "serious, readily provable offense," defined as those with the "most significant mandatory minimum sentences . . . and the most substantial recommendation under the Sentencing Guidelines."

"Zealous" Advocacy on Behalf of the U.S. This memo directs DOJ to "zealously defend the interest of the United States." The memo emphasizes the responsibilities DOJ attorneys have to enforce the laws of the United States, but also highlights their responsibility to "vigorously defend[] presidential policies and actions against legal challenges on behalf of the United States." This memo suggests discipline for DOJ attorneys that decline to sign briefs or appear in court on personal grounds or "otherwise delay or impede the Department's mission."

Recession of Biden Administration Guidance. Three of the memos roll back specific directives made by former Attorney General Merrick Garland who served in the Biden Administration, including those that pertained to the interpretation of guidance documents, third-party settlements to non-governmental, third-party organizations, and the prioritization of environmental prosecutions.

Death Penalty. Two memos focus on the death penalty—one memo directs U.S. Attorney's Offices "to assist local prosecutors in pursuing death sentences under state law against the 37 commuted inmates" who's sentence former President Joe Biden previously commuted, while the other memo revives the federal death penalty by lifting the moratorium on federal executions and provides for the re-review of pending cases potentially eligible for death.

DOJ Employees Back to the Office. This memo directs DOJ employees to return to work in-person by February 24, 2025 and reinforces President Trump's January 20, 2025 Presidential Memorandum on the same matter.

Weaponization Work Group. This memo targets "abuses of the criminal justice process, coercive behavior, and other forms of misconduct." The directive addresses Trump's January 20 Executive Order concerning "Ending the Weaponization of The Federal Government" by establishing a "Weaponization Work Group," tasked with reviewing criminal and civil enforcement over the last 4 years, and reporting to the White House "instances where a department's or agency's conduct appears to have been designed to achieve political objectives or other improper aims rather than pursuing justice or legitimate governmental objectives."

