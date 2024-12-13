ARTICLE
13 December 2024

"Dumplings," Diamonds, & Plea Deals: Brazil's Operation Car Wash

Join hosts Diana Shaw and Tatiana Sainati as they delve into the gripping tale of Operation Car Wash, one of the largest corruption scandals in history.
Tatiana Sainati and Diana R. Shaw

Power and corruption ... two sides of a wicked coin. In this podcast, hosts Tatiana Sainati and Diana Shaw tell the stories of the world's largest, most salacious corruption scandals and explore the myriad ways in which corruption creeps into the hearts and minds of men, the consequences of corruption for perpetrators and victims alike, and the red flags that, had they been identified and acted on, might have set the world on a different path.

Join hosts Diana Shaw and Tatiana Sainati as they delve into the gripping tale of Operation Car Wash, one of the largest corruption scandals in history. Discover how a small money laundering investigation into a car wash unraveled a web of institutionalized crime, reaching the highest levels of Brazil's political and commercial spheres.

For more information on Operation Car Wash, check out:

- Operation Car Wash: Brazil's Institutionalized Crime and the Inside Story of the Biggest Corruption Scandal in History, by Jorge Pontes and Marcio Anselmo

-Operation Car Wash: Is this the biggest corruption scandal in history?, Jonathan Watts, The Guardian

-Brazil's supreme court overturns 'Car Wash' corruption convictions, Michael Pooler, Financial Times

