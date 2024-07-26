ARTICLE
26 July 2024

Compass July 2024

Ankura Consulting Group LLC

Contributor

Our Anti-Financial Crime industry experts will guide you through the complex world of regulatory and compliance hurdles, providing solutions tailored for fintech and financial services firms.
United States Criminal Law
Our Anti-Financial Crime industry experts will guide you through the complex world of regulatory and compliance hurdles, providing solutions tailored for fintech and financial services firms. From industry giants in the Fortune 10 to the trailblazing Fintech unicorns, we've empowered over 600 companies across the globe. Discover the latest industry insights—check out the new issue of Compass, our dedicated financial regulatory industry publication.

This issue includes:

  • Navigating the Financial Future
  • CFPB Funding Stands After Recent Supreme Court Ruling
  • The Evolution of NMLS
  • Navigating the New Digital Currency Guidelines in Hawaii
  • And much more...

