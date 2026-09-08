Highlights

In a significant development for healthcare providers facing False Claims Act (FCA) qui tam litigation, a judge in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida has ordered the redaction of two physician-defendants' names from all unsealed filings in a non-intervened and dismissed case.

The decision marks a notable departure from the prevailing judicial approach, under which courts have routinely denied requests to seal or redact defendant identities in unsealed FCA cases, even where the government has declined to intervene and the case has been dismissed without any finding of wrongdoing.

For healthcare providers – particularly physicians and other professionals whose reputations and referral networks are acutely sensitive to fraud allegations – this ruling may open a new avenue to protect their identities in declined qui tam actions. However, the decision's broader applicability remains uncertain.

In United States of America and State of Florida ex rel. Hasan v. Health First, Inc., No. 6:21-cv-869 (M.D. Fla.), two relators filed a qui tam action under seal in May 2021 against Health First entities and two inpidual orthopedic surgeons.1 The relators alleged that the defendants overbilled Medicare and Medicaid by performing procedures on an inpatient basis that should have been performed on an outpatient basis, a common billing dispute in healthcare False Claims Act (FCA) litigation.2

What followed was a prolonged period of government investigation. Over more than four years, the U.S. filed 10 memoranda seeking extensions of the intervention period. Despite this extended investigation, both the federal and state governments ultimately declined to intervene in February 2026. The relators promptly filed a notice of voluntary dismissal with prejudice, and the case was dismissed without any monetary recovery or settlement of any kind. Notably, no defendant was ever served with process, and no dispositive motions were ever filed. The physicians were never afforded an opportunity to respond to or refute the allegations against them.

All parties jointly moved to permanently seal the case. When U.S. Magistrate Judge Nathan Hill ordered supplemental briefing addressing contrary authority, the parties modified their request to seek redacted unsealing, meaning that the case would be made public, but the names of the later joined physician-defendants would be replaced with pseudonyms in all public filings. This approach aimed to balance transparency regarding the nature of the allegations with protection of the physicians' identities.

The Magistrate Judge's Denial

On April 24, 2026, Judge Hill denied the motion, finding that the parties failed to show that the record contained information implicating a "legitimate privacy interest or would otherwise cause them specific or concrete harm sufficient to outweigh the public's interest in accessing the records in this case." Despite the fact that Judge Hill acknowledged several factors favoring the physicians – including that redaction would not impair court functions, the allegations were never tested, the physicians had no opportunity to respond and both governments abandoned the claims – he concluded that these considerations were outweighed by the public interest in FCA proceedings. This analysis exemplified the traditional approach that has historically made it difficult for FCA defendants to obtain identity protection.

The District Court's Reversal

On July 13, 2026, Senior District Judge Gregory Presnell sustained the physician-defendants' objections and reversed Judge Hill's denial of redaction. The court's analysis – which may provide a template for similar motions in other cases – proceeded on two key grounds.

First, the court held that Judge Hill erred by "addressing the public interest in FCA cases generally" rather than considering "whether the public has a meaningful interest in accessing the Doctors' identities in this particular FCA case." This distinction is critical. The court differentiated between the public's interest in understanding what was alleged and its interest in knowing who was accused, finding that the latter interest was substantially diminished where the government declined to pursue the claims. In essence, the court recognized that when the government, with its investigative resources and expertise, declines to intervene after a lengthy investigation, the public's interest in knowing the identities of the accused is materially reduced.

Second, the court found that Judge Hill gave "insufficient weight to the privacy interests that the Doctors detailed in their sworn declarations." This aspect of the ruling is particularly instructive for healthcare providers. The court credited the physicians' evidence of profession-specific harms that would predictably result from public association with fraud allegations as follows:

loss of patient trust and confidence upon public association with fraud allegations

disruption of professional relationships that are essential to physician practice

credentialing and licensing consequences, including potential delays or denials in hospital privileges and state licensing renewals

payer concerns and potential contract termination by commercial insurers and government programs

permanent damage to professional standing and reputation within the medical community

The court emphasized that these harms were "more than a 'generalized concern over reputational harm'" and instead "profession-specific" consequences that would "predictably result" from public identification with untested fraud allegations. Critically, the court acknowledged the reality of modern information dissemination: It found it "unrealistic to presume that the public will examine the entire docket" before forming conclusions and that "a docket entry reflecting declination and dismissal is unlikely to undo the resulting reputational harm created by that initial association." This recognition that an online search revealing fraud allegations will likely cause harm – regardless of the case's ultimate disposition – reflects a practical understanding of the reputational dynamics facing healthcare professionals.

Significance of the Ruling

A Departure from the Prevailing Approach

The Health First decision represents a significant departure from the prevailing judicial approach to redaction requests in an unsealed FCA qui tam action.3 For years, the dominant rule across multiple jurisdictions has been that once a case is unsealed, generalized reputational concerns are insufficient to overcome the strong common law and First Amendment presumption of public access to judicial records. Courts in the District of Columbia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and New York have all denied similar requests, creating what many practitioners viewed as an insurmountable barrier to identity protection for FCA defendants.

The closest precedent permitting identity protection is Purcell v. Gilead Sciences, Inc., 415 F. Supp. 3d 569 (E.D. Pa. 2019), which allowed the redaction of non-party physician names from a superseded complaint. However, Purcell was expressly limited to non-parties in non-operative filings, a significant limitation. Health First crosses that boundary by permitting redaction of named defendant-parties from operative court filings.

Several case-specific facts and circumstances combined to persuade the court that limited redactions were warranted, notwithstanding the ordinarily strong presumption of public access. Healthcare providers and their counsel should note these factors when evaluating whether this precedent may apply to their circumstances:

Lengthy Government Investigation Followed by Declination. The combination of a four-year investigation, government declination, voluntary dismissal with prejudice, no monetary exchange and defendants who were never served was central to the court's ruling. After such extensive government investigation resulting in no enforcement action, the court implicitly recognized that fairness weighed in favor of limited redactions to prevent the public record from permanently implying misconduct that was never established and that the government, with its full investigative authority, chose not to pursue.

The combination of a four-year investigation, government declination, voluntary dismissal with prejudice, no monetary exchange and defendants who were never served was central to the court's ruling. After such extensive government investigation resulting in no enforcement action, the court implicitly recognized that fairness weighed in favor of limited redactions to prevent the public record from permanently implying misconduct that was never established and that the government, with its full investigative authority, chose not to pursue. No Merits Testing. The allegations were never subjected to any adversarial process. The defendants never had the opportunity to move to dismiss, move for summary judgment or present evidence in their defense. This distinguishes the case from those involving settlements (which may imply some acknowledgment of exposure), partial admissions or adjudicated outcomes. For healthcare providers, this factor underscores the importance of seeking redaction relief before any substantive engagement with the merits.

The allegations were never subjected to any adversarial process. The defendants never had the opportunity to move to dismiss, move for summary judgment or present evidence in their defense. This distinguishes the case from those involving settlements (which may imply some acknowledgment of exposure), partial admissions or adjudicated outcomes. For healthcare providers, this factor underscores the importance of seeking redaction relief before any substantive engagement with the merits. Unanimous Consent. All parties supported the redaction request to some degree. The governments took no position on the defense motion, which may have signaled to the court that no party had a strong interest in public disclosure of the physicians' identities. Though unanimous consent is not always achievable, this factor suggests that defense counsel should consider whether relators and the government might be willing to consent to, or at least not oppose, a redaction request in appropriate circumstances. The federal and state governments took no position on the defense motion.

Novel Analytical Framework

The court's distinction between the public's interest in "FCA cases generally" and its "meaningful interest" in specific defendants' identities introduces an analytical framework that had not been previously articulated in this context. This framework could have significant implications for healthcare providers. If adopted more broadly, this approach could justify redaction in many declined qui tam cases – particularly those involving physicians, nurses, pharmacists, executives and other healthcare professionals whose careers are acutely sensitive to fraud allegations. The framework effectively disaggregates the "who" from the "what" of a public filing, a distinction that other courts have found unworkable but reflects the practical reality that identity disclosure often causes harm disproportionate to any public benefit.

Whether other courts will follow this reasoning or continue to apply the prevailing rule that defendant identities cannot be redacted from operative filings remains an open question. Healthcare providers and their counsel should monitor developments in this area and be prepared to cite Health First as persuasive authority in appropriate cases.

Key Takeaways

A New Avenue for Qui Tam Defendants: This decision represents rare and potentially groundbreaking relief, allowing redaction of inpidual defendants' identities in an unsealed FCA qui tam Healthcare providers and their counsel should be aware of this potential avenue for relief and consider whether it may apply in their circumstances. The Evidentiary Approach Matters: The court credited detailed sworn declarations identifying specific, profession-linked harms rather than generalized reputational concerns. Healthcare providers seeking similar relief should work with counsel to develop particularized evidence demonstrating how public disclosure would concretely affect their specific practice. This may include evidence regarding referral patterns, credentialing processes, payer relationships, patient demographics and the competitive landscape in which the provider operates. Fact-Specific, Not a Broad Rule: The decision's persuasive force is likely limited to analogous circumstances: declined cases, voluntary dismissals with prejudice, no monetary recovery, defendants who were never served and no merits testing. Cases involving settlements (even those with no admission of liability), partial admissions or adjudicated claims are unlikely to benefit from this reasoning. Healthcare providers should assess early in the litigation whether their case profile may support a redaction request. Potential Broader Implications for Healthcare Fraud Cases: If the court's analytical framework – separating the public interest in "the case" from the public interest in "the defendants' identities" – gains traction, it could affect how courts approach sealing and redaction motions. This would be particularly significant in healthcare fraud cases, where professional defendants often face career consequences from mere allegations that far exceed the consequences faced by defendants in other industries. Physicians may lose hospital privileges, pharmacists may lose licensure and executives may lose positions all based on allegations that were never proven and that the government declined to pursue.

Footnotes

1. The surgeons were added later in an amended complaint.

2. A qui tam action is a lawsuit brought by a private individual (known as a "relator" or "whistleblower") on behalf of the government alleging fraud against the government, with the whistleblower entitled to receive a portion of any recovery if the case is successful.